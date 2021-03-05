Joseph A. Hanson, Jr., 67, Paynesville

August 26, 1953 - March 4, 2021

Joseph A. Hanson, Jr. age 67 of Paynesville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at his home. Services will be held at a later date.

Joe was born August 26, 1953 in Willmar, Minnesota to Joseph and Dorothy “Belle” (Olson) Hanson, Sr. He was a 1971 graduate of Willmar High School. In 1976 Joe started his 30-year career at UPS, retiring in 2006. Joe was united in marriage to Barbara J. Loher on December 9, 1977 in Willmar. Joe enjoyed tending his gardens and being out and about visiting with people. Joe will be remembered for his pranks, jokes, funny notes and humorous stories.

Survivors include his wife, Barb; two daughters, Kelly of Paynesville and Rachel (Andrew) Jensen of Shakopee; two grandchildren, Annika and Maggie; two sisters, Dee Holm of Willmar and Linda (Larry) Holmberg of Shoreview; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Tradd; brother-in-law, Ron Holm.