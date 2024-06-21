Jon Erickson, 78, Foley

March 20, 1946 - June 19, 2024

Jon Erickson, age 78 of Foley passed away June 19, 2024 at his home of natural causes. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church in Foley. Rev. Timothy Wittwer will officiate and burial will take place at the Ronneby Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Monday, June 24, 2024 at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church on Tuesday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Jon Alan Erickson was born March 20, 1946 in Willmar, Minnesota to Edward and Ella (Johnson) Erickson. He graduated from Willmar High School, class of 1965. He married Essie Mead July 3, 1965 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Willmar. He grew up in the Willmar area and the couple moved to Paynesville and eventually to Foley in 1969. Jon worked as a meat cutter for Jack & Jill, Coborns and the Foley Locker. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and made several memorable trips to Canada. He especially enjoyed his family, camping, riding side-by-side with his many friends and spending time with his grandchildren and his faithful hunting dogs. He was a member of Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife, Essie, Foley, son, Chad (Sherry) of Foley and grandchildren; Amanda Sovia, Michael Erickson and Ashton Erickson, 2 step grandson, 9 great grandchildren and half siblings: Shirley, Sharene, Steve and brothers and sisters-in-laws: Elmer (Shirley), Mary Nordin, Martha Masters, Harvey (Julie), Carol (Dann) Hustoft, David (Bonnie), Chuck (Lynn), Steve (Laurie) and Joe (Lisa). He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 step great granddaughter, brother-in-laws, Roy Mead, Howard Nordin, John masters; sister-in-law, Betty Miller and half brother, Stew.