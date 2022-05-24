Jon “Chris” Sutton, 53, Saint Cloud

November 19, 1969 – May 19, 2022

Services celebrating the life of Jon C. Sutton, age 53 of Saint Cloud, will be at First Presbyterian Church, 321 S. 7th St., Springfield, IL 62701 on Sunday, June 26th, 2022, at 2:00pm. Chris passed away peacefully in his home on May 19, 2022. Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Home. A link to the live service will be posted on the funeral homes Facebook page and website.

Chris was born January 19, 1969, in Springfield, IL to Fenner “Pete” Sutton and Julia (Stanko) Sutton. Chris grew up in a medical family and said ever since he was a child, all he ever wanted to do was “help people” and help people he did! After graduating high school from Griffin High School in Springfield, IL, his medical career began by working at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, IL. as an anesthesia Technician then, ROBI (Regional Organ Bank of Illinois) procuring organs and tissue for transplant from 1996-2001 performing over 900 cases benefiting over 40,000 people. In 1999 he obtained his Bachelor of Arts in Biology from the University of Illinois in Springfield, IL, then headed to Buffalo, NY. There he graduated from the Physician Assistant program at the University of the State of New York on August 22, 2003, where he had been one of the 35 applicants accepted out of a total of 3000. On May 17, 2003, he obtained his Bachelor of Science in Physician Assistant from D’Youville University in Buffalo, NY. Chris began his professional career in Duluth, MN as a Chief Physician Assistant in Cardio-thoracic surgery from 2003-2012 at SMDC, assisting in an average of 500 cases a year for almost ten years. He married Hope Gregg in August 2010, later divorced, and moved to St. Cloud, MN working at St. Cloud Hospital from 2012-2015 performing 200-300 cardiao-thoracic surgeries a year. Later in 2015, following his own brain surgery for cancer, he began assisting in Neurosurgery for the surgeon who had operated on him at Midwest Spine & Brain Institute for a couple years. Effects of several chemotherapy and radiation treatments and long-term effects of surgical intervention prevented him from continuing a surgical career, so he began working for iSpine Pain Physicians providing pain management and minimally invasive treatments for patients suffering chronic pain.

In 2010, Chris was nominated by coworkers for Employee of The Year Award, followed by the Mission Matters Award by coworkers for dedication to patient care. He was a two time recipient of Golden Token Award for employee recognition of dedication and service above and beyond the call of duty. Chris was the subject of numerous write-ups in Duluth Clinic Newsletter for patient recognition of compassion, care, and unsurpassed service. Further testament to his compassionate care have been all the kind words from coworkers and numerous Get Well Cards that have continued to arrive daily over these past two years.

Chris always had a positive outlook on life, very social, compassionate, and filled a room with brightness with his smile and sense of humor. He always had a strong faith and belief in God, which continued to flourish throughout his life telling everyone how blessed he was. Growing up he enjoyed fishing with his Dad, participating in Y-Indian guides, baseball, horseback riding and lots of music. He eventually self-taught himself to play piano, guitar, drums, and congas. He was the co-founder of the Screamin’ Vatos, a Santana cover band, Chris even wrote and recorded several songs, singing and playing each instrument. He loved music and photography and spending time with his children. Several years ago, he began roasting his own coffee beans which expanded into a part time business including roasting all the coffee for a local café, Cold Press Coffee in Cold Springs, MN. His passion for coffee roasting made his coffee the best to the point he was roasting nearly as much as working.

Chris’s drive and inspiration has always been his two beautiful children, Kaylyn and Anthony. They were his world and filled his heart with love and pride. He worked hard to support them and give them the very best in life.

He is survived by his two beautiful children, Kaylyn Sutton and Anthony Sutton, his Father

Fenner “Pete” Norman Sutton, Jr; brothers and sister, Dr. Joseph M (Nancy) Sutton, Champaign, IL; Kathleen M (Steve Wright) Bacon, Glenarm, IL; Timothy P. Sutton, Springfield, IL. ; and several nieces and nephews.

Chris was preceded in death by his mother, Julia A. (Stanko) Sutton in 2017 and his grandparents George and Christine Stanko, Fenner Sr. and Lizzie Sutton.