Jolly Trolley Food Drive Off to Strong Start

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus is out with the totals from the Jolly Trolley Food Drive's first day and the effort got off to a strong start.

The Jolly Trolley was parked outside Lunds & Byerlys Monday evening and thanks to large donations from the grocer and North Central Bus, it jump-started the efforts to restock the food shelves.

Metro Bus says the total for day one was 1,317 pounds of food and $670 in cash.

The Jolly Trolley Food Drive continues Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. outside the Coborn's on Cooper in St. Cloud.

On Wednesday, the Jolly Trolley will be parked outside the Cash Wise East store and outside the Coborn's in Sauk Rapids on Thursday.

