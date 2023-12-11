Jolene “Joey” Johnson, 81, Cold Spring

February 27, 1942 - December 8, 2023

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cold Spring, MN. For Jolene M. Johnson, age 81, who died Friday, December 8, 2023, at Assumption Home surrounded by family.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, at the church.

Joey was born in Northwood, Iowa to Knute and Bernice (Bjerke) Tonga. She married the love of her life Larry Johnson on April 10, 1960, in Grace Lutheran Church, Albert Lea, MN. She drove school bus for Richmond Bus Service and then worked for Target until her retirement. Joey was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, Women’s American Bowling Association and GMC International. She loved traveling with her husband Larry. They wintered down south in FL, TX, and AZ from 1977 – 2017. During the summer they traveled to 49 of the 50 states and camped in 48 of them. Spending time at their cabin in Side Lake, MN with their grandchildren brought them so much joy. Joey and Larry traveled all over the country bowling in National Bowling Tournaments. She loved dancing and music. Any time there was music playing she was on her feet dancing. Joey was extremely kind loving and gave hugs and kisses to everyone she met.

She is survived by her children, Randy, Jorrie (Rocco) Frucci, Janell (Todd) Bauer; grandchildren, Josh (Lynette) Bauer, Adam (Amber) Bauer and Isaac Bauer, Mario (Claire) Frucci, Ryan (Paige) Frucci, Lia Frucci and Luke Frucci; great-grandchildren, Chevelle, Gaige, Aiden, Adelynn, Roy, Ryleigh and Pryor; siblings, Cledith (Darlene) Tonga and DonnaBelle Oakland.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; siblings, Bernadine, Ardell, Merlyn, Clifford, Shallie, Geraldine “Gari” and Tony.

Joey’s family would like to thank Assumption Home and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care of their mother.