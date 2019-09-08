Johnnies Win Third Straight

The St. John's University soccer team won their third straight game of the season at the University of Northwestern on Saturday night.

St. John's scored first, taking the lead 1-0 just over two minutes into the first half. The Eagles quickly caught up, but SJU tallied one more point just before the break.

In the second half, the Johnnies extended their lead to 3-1. UNW tried to rally, scoring one more, but St. John's kicked in two more to seal the win 5-2.

Ben Becker led the team with three goals. Kagan Foster and Paul Wadsworth each added one. Nicholas French made two saves and allowed two goals.

The Johnnies improve to 3-0 and will return home to host Loras College on Friday at 5:00 p.m.