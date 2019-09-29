Johnnies Rally to Top Macalester

The St. John's University soccer team came from behind to defeat Macalester College on Saturday.

The Scots took an early lead, scoring the lone goal in the first half and then extended their lead to 2-0 early in the second. The Johnnies rallied with three unanswered goals to win it 3-0.

Tim Spesia, Guy Mohs, and Leighton Lommel each scored in the second half for SJU. Payton Spencer made four saves and allowed two goals.

The Johnnies improve to 6-2 and 3-0 MIAC. On Tuesday they will travel to St. Paul to face St. Thomas. That game begins at 4:00 p.m.