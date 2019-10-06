Johnnies Get Back on Track with Road Win

The St. John’s University soccer team scored five goals on their way to defeating St. Mary’s University on the road on Saturday.

The Johnnies outshot the Cardinals 16-8 in the game, netting three in the first half and two in the second to win 5-3.

Payton Spencer made three saves in the game for SJU. Kagan Foster scored two goals, Ben Becker, Nathan Stone, and Tommy Picka each added one.

The Johnnies improve to 7-3 and 4-1 MIAC. They will return home on Sunday to host the University of Minnesota-Morris at 3:30 p.m.