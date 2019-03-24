Johnnies Close Luther Series with a Win

The St. John’s University baseball team took down Luther College in the final game of the weekend on Sunday afternoon.

It was a low-scoring game for both teams. SJU got on the board first with a run in the bottom of the first inning. Luther did not score until the top of the fourth when they tied the game 1-1. The Johnnies broke the tie in the eighth and went on to win 2-1.

Wyatt Ulrich scored both runs for St. John’s.

The Johnnies improve to 15-4. They will kick off MIAC play with a doubleheader against St. Mary’s on Saturday, March 30th. The games start at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.