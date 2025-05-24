John W. Heintze, 91, Sauk Rapids

October 21, 1933 - May 16, 2025

attachment-John Heintze loading...

Funeral Services will be at 11am on Tuesday, May 27th at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. John W. Heintze, age 91, who passed away peacefully on Friday, May 16th at Good Shepherd Nursing Home. Rev. David Hinz will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4pm to 7pm Monday, May 26th at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, and one hour prior to service at the church on Tuesday.

John was born October 21, 1933 in Minden Township to John and Margaret (Nielson) Heintze.

John married Judy Meyer on August 9, 1958 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Popple Creek. He proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. John was employed as a Corrections Officer for the St. Cloud Reformatory for 28 years before retiring in 1988. He was an active member and volunteer at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids, the Sauk Rapids VFW Post #6992 and the Sauk Rapids American Legion Post #254 where he served as past commander for 3 terms and also with the color honor guard for 3 years. He volunteered at the Good Shepherd Community and served on the Board of Directors for 12 years. John was very service oriented, always willing to help others and was Minnesota Volunteer of the Year and Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year in 2018. He was a man who put faith, family, country and service first. John was a true gentleman who enjoyed dancing, woodworking, cowboy songs, playing his guitar and harmonica. He was patient, kind and understanding.

John is survived by his daughters, Kim Friend (Ben Cyr) of Marion, IL and Lynn (Ed) Holmgren of Foley; grandchildren, Benjamin, Tim, Samantha, Sarah and Andrew; 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Ed Heintze of Foley and sister, Pearl Dohrmann of St. Cloud.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy and granddaughter, Laura.

A special thank you to CentraCare Hospice and Good Shepherd Cottages for the wonderful care provided to John.

Memorials are preferred to CentraCare Hospice.