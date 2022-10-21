John Undersander, 94, St. Cloud

May 10, 1928 - October 17, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for John C. Undersander, 94, who passed away on Monday, October 17 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Vince Lieser will officiate. Visitation will be on Monday, October 24 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud with Parish Prayers at 5:00 PM. Visitation will continue an hour before the mass on Tuesday at the church. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Waite Park.

John was born on May 10, 1928 to Henry and Alice (Sorensen) Undersander in Saint Cloud. He married Delphine Landwehr on May 31, 1950 at St. Mary Help of Christian’s Parish in St. Augusta. John was a dairy farmer his whole life and took over his parent’s farm. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Waite Park where he was an usher, lector and served on the Parish Council. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus Bishop Zardetti Council #5548. He was on the Board of Directors for Associated Milk Producers Inc. in Paynesville and the St. Joseph Township Planning Board. John enjoyed woodworking, traveling, and playing cards. But most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

John is survived by his children; Dan (Pam) of Madison, WI, Rob (Paulie) of St. Cloud, Brenda (Tim) Weisbrich of St. Cloud, Jack (Bonnie) of Freeport, Hal (Pat) of St. Cloud and Roy (Pam) of St. Cloud, grandchildren; Erin (Mike), Carrie (Ed), Eric, Heidi (Trevor), Colleen (Brooks), Lee (Paige), Amy (Chad), Chris (Ashley), Joe, Kaitlin, John (Steph), Molly (Jared), Michael (Rebekah) and Carl (Jodie) as well as 14 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Delphine on August 17, 2005, and sisters; Dorothy Johnson, Lois Patterson and Mary Sims.