John Thomas Herbes, 61

December 14, 1959 - November 7, 2021

John Thomas Herbes died Sunday Nov 7,2021 at Ebenezer Loren on Lake Senior Living while under hospice care. A private grave side service will be held at 9:00 am on Thursday 11/11/21 at St Lawrence Church of Duelm Cemetery near Foley MN.

John was born on 12/14/1959 in Shakopee, MN to Theodore and Carol Herbes. He grew up in Eden Prairie along side his 10 siblings.

John loved fishing and was always up for a good time. He is now free from his struggle with alcohol and the pain it has caused him. The journey finally ends and we wish you everlasting peace together with the Lord.