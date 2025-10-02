John “Jay” F. Tesch, 58, Long Prairie

December 18, 1966 - September 26, 2025

 

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 10, 2025 at the First Baptist Church in Long Prairie for John “Jay” F. Tesch who passed away on Friday, September 26, 2025.

Chaplain Dave Greaver will officiate and burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in Long Prairie.

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, October 9 at First Baptist Church in Long Prairie and also one hour prior to the service at church on Friday.

