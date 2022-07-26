John Scott Cooper, 70, Princeton

November 15, 1951 - July 23, 2022

John Scott Cooper passed away on July 23, 2022, at the age of 70, in Princeton, MN. He was born in Robbinsdale on November 15, 1951, to Donald and Deloris (Kitchen) Cooper. John graduated from Osseo High School in 1969, and he was in the United States Navy from 1970-1971, serving in Vietnam. He married his wife, Mary, in June of 1977, and he worked as a postal carrier for the United States Postal Service for over 25 years.

John enjoyed hunting, feeding and watching the wildlife out his back window, taking care of the birds and deer in his yard, playing cards with family (especially the game 65), and trips to the casino. You could always count on John to be there when you needed him.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Deloris; son, Clint; and brother, Ronald.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Mary; sons, Scotty Cooper and Josh (Meagan) Cooper; daughter, Stacy (Nathan) Tenold; grandchildren, Morgan (Alex), Ryan, Nicholas, and Hailey; great-grandchildren, Chance and Ivy; fur-babies, Bailey and Buddy; as well as many other family members and friends.

A special thank you to Alesia, a home health nurse from CentraCare.

A Memorial Service will be held in John’s honor at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton, with a visitation one hour prior to the service.