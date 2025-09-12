August 8, 1942 - September 10, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 17, 2025 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for John A. Rengel, age 83, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at the Hilltop Care Center in Watkins. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 16, 2025 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Wednesday.

John was born on August 8, 1942 to John and Gertrude Rengel (Thelen) in St. Cloud, Minnesota, the second youngest of six children. He graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1960. After high school, he enlisted in the Minnesota National Guard and honorably served his country as a Tank Driver. He was united in marriage to Dolores M. “Dee” Rengel on June 26, 1971 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. At an early age, John worked as a paperboy for the St. Cloud Times, while also working for his father at Rengel Printing and eventually owned and operated the print company, with his wife, Dee, until his retirement in the early 1990s. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, the St. Cloud Pantowners Auto Club, and the St. Cloud Lions Club.

John was a loving father and grandfather who loved to spend time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed collecting antique cars, spending time at the lake and finding fun in anything he did. He will be remembered for his loyalty to his family and friends, his generosity towards others and for owning a special hat for every occasion.

He is survived by his children, Reid (Martha) of Owasso, OK, Joy (Matt) Doke of St. Cloud, Peter (LeRae) of Clear Lake; five grandchildren, Adeline Rengel, Howie and Ruby Doke, Bentley and Jackson Rengel; sister, Donna Eller of Arlington, VA; brother, Donald “Fritz” of Sartell; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

John is preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Dee; siblings, Robert (Rita); Joanne (Larry) Potter and Charles “Chuck”; brother-in-law, Jerome Eller; and sister-in-law, Carol Rengel.

A special thank you to the staff of Hilltop Care Center and CentraCare Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of John.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.