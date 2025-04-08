John R. Otremba, 70, St. Cloud

December 30, 1954 - April 4, 2025

John Romaine Otremba of St. Cloud, MN pass away at his home on Friday, April 4, 2025, at the age of 70.

A memorial gathering to celebrate John’s life will be held on Friday, April 18, 2025 at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud MN. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. There will be a prayer service at 12:30 p.m. followed by interment, with military honors, at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls at 2 p.m.

John was born in St Paul, MN and grew up in Eagan, MN. He graduated from Burnsville High School. After high school he enlisted in the United State Air Force, where he served proudly for over 20 years as a C-130 loadmaster and traveled around the world. During his years of service, John earned many honors and awards; he was proud of the men and women he served with and what he achieved. John enjoyed the outdoors, watching the Minnesota Vikings and Twins, camping, playing bingo, helping his neighbors, and spending time with his family and friends.

John is survived by his daughter, Jessica (Gregory) Kisor; his brothers, Gary Otremba (Marie), Gerald Otremba (Julie), Terry Otremba (Julianna); his sister Mary Otremba (Mic) and sister-in-law Jeanne Otremba. His brother-in-law Doug Thompson. He was very proud of his grandson McCain Kisor, and his many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Leona (Dubiel) Otremba, his brother Robert and his sister Cheryl Thompson.