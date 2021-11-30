John M. Ficker, 74, Cold Spring

November 19, 1947 - November 26, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for John M. Ficker, age 74, who died Friday at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be from 10:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m., Wednesday, in the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

John was born in Richmond, MN to Sylvester “Bill” and Rita (Schleppenbach) Ficker. He married Julie Svihel in St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN. He served in the US Navy from 1965-1971.

John enjoyed all sports, in particular golfing with many friends and family. The true joy came when he played golf with his son and grandsons.

He is survived by his loving wife, Julie; son, Michael (Katie); grandsons, Parker and Ryan; siblings, Gary (Liz), Debbie (Damien) Hennen, Mark (Neecy), Shari Nierengarten, Randy (Jill), Barb (Jeff) Miller, Tom (significant other, Rose); in-laws, Mark (Lesley) Svihel, Bob Svihel, Lori (David Doth) Wirtzfeld, Melissa (Jesse) Philippi; father-in-law, Lloyd Svihel; and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Rita Ficker and mother-in-law, Ruth Svihel.

The family would like to extend a thank you to Mayo Clinic and St. Croix Hospice Staff.

Memorials preferred or donation to Mayo Clinic Research Studies in his honor.