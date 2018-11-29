John Kourajian, 86, St. Cloud

October 5, 1932 – November 28, 2018

John Kourajian, age 86, St. Cloud, MN, died Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at St. Benedict’s Therapy Suites, Sartell, MN.

Funeral Services will be Monday, December 3, 2018 at 2:00 PM at Redeemer Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be at Gem Cemetery, Woodworth, ND at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

John was born October 5, 1932 in Jamestown, ND to Vahan and Sarah Kourajian. He graduated from Jamestown High School, Jamestown, ND in 1950 and continued his education at the University of South Dakota, Vermillion, SD and graduated in 1959 with a B.A. in math. He served in the US Army from 1954-1956. On December 28, 1958 John married Myrna Loose at Concordia Lutheran Church, Jamestown, ND. He worked for Univac/ Unisys Corp., Eagan, MN, 1959-1988. John was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, St. Cloud. He enjoyed sports, golfing, reading, classical music, card playing, visiting with family and friends and was a life member of VFW Post No. 760, Jamestown, ND.

Survivors include his wife, Myrna Kourajian of St. Cloud, MN; children Joan (Kevin) Hegland of Billings, MT; Paul (Jane) Kourajian of Lino Lakes, MN; grandchildren, Beth (Paul Johns) Hegland, Robyn (Will) Windham, Benjamin Hegland, Nicholas Kourajian, Shannon Kourajian; siblings, Mary Werner of Jamestown, ND; Helen Peterson of St. Paul, MN; Tom (Bonnie) Kourajian of Prior Lake, MN; Art Kourajian of St. Paul, MN; Dorothy (David) Pokorney of Dickinson, ND; many nieces and nephews and other friends and relatives.

John was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Casper Kourajian, Charlie Kourajian; sister Virginia Bennett; brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, Roy Werner, Robert Peterson, Bernard Skroch, Priscilla Kourajian, and Marcy Kourajian.

Memorials are preferred to Redeemer Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Cloud Hospital & St. Benedict’s Therapy Suites for the care and compassion they provided John.

Pallbearers will be his nieces and nephews.