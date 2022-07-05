John “Jack” Maus, 88, Cold Spring

August 13, 1933 – July 3, 2022

John (Jack) Mathew Maus passed away on the early morning of July 3, 2022, at the age of 88. Jack was under the excellent care of Assumption Community in Cold Spring, MN, and Moments Hospice at the time of his passing.

Born on August 13, 1933, to Mathias and Catherine Maus, he and his brother Don grew up in St. Cloud, MN. St. Mary's Cathedral was their home parish and primary school. He attended St. Lawrence Seminary High School in Mt. Calvary, WI. Upon graduation, Jack entered the minor seminary at St. John's Abbey in Collegeville, MN. After discerning he was better suited for life outside of religious orders, he left to assume the business of his late father.

He married Barbara Reh at the St. Cloud Children's Home in 1958. They raised their family in Waite Park, then Cold Spring, while he worked for John G. Kinnard (now, Stifel) for over four decades. Jack established deep community ties with the St. Cloud Amateur Radio Club as one of its longest-standing members and lifelong trainers, as well as the St. Cloud Area Kiwanis. Jack was the last founding regent of the University of Mary in Bismark, ND. He loved being part of the Cold Spring Area Maennerchor and seeing the world on their tours. He also achieved 4th-degree status in the Knights of Columbus and served in several ministries at St. Boniface Catholic Church.

Jack was a devoted husband for 64 years, a loving father to six children, and an adoring grandfather and great grandfather.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Mathias and Catherine (Backes) Maus, his brother Donald, and his sons, David and Christopher.

Jack is survived by his wife, Barbara, children Mary, Paula (Kevin), Peter (Judy), Matthew (Rachel), eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 9th at St. Boniface Church in Cold Spring, MN.

A public visitation will take place from 9 AM until 10:45 AM before the funeral at St. Boniface.

Instead of flowers, please make donations to the St. Boniface Scholarship fund or a charitable group of your choice in his honor.

The service will be live streamed on the church’s website at www.christcatholic.com.