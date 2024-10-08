John J. Levinski, 61, Rice

February 10, 1963 - October 2, 2024

A funeral gathering will be from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids on Saturday, October 12, 2024. Afterward, John will be laid to rest at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Rice, MN

John Levinski, 61, passed away on October 2, 2024, at the M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center. Born to Leonard Sr. and Delores (Schwartz) Levinski, on February 10, 1963, in St. Cloud Minnesota, John was one of eight siblings.

John, a hands-on hard worker, worked many years as a mechanic before becoming a trucker. As a truck driver John worked with his family at Multi Load Transport for 32 years, he was able to travel throughout the US and Canada seeing beautiful scenes across the country. In the rare instance when John wasn’t working, he kept his mind busy with history and political knowledge. He could often be found reading history & biblical studies.

Left to cherish John’s memory are his siblings, Leonard Levinski Jr., Diana (Brian) Asmus, Linda Dahler, Victoria Levinski, Michael (Debra) Levinski, Paul Levinski; step-siblings, Brenda Levinski, Raymond Sufka; 19 nieces and nephews; 28 great nieces and nephews.

John is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia (Rick) Antonson; brother, Richard Levinski; and stepmother, Elizabeth Levinski.