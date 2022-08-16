John J. Gross, 62, Holdingford (formerly of Rockville)

August 19, 1959 - August 14, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 19, 2022, at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN for John J. Gross, age 62, who died Sunday at his home surrounded by his wife, 7 children and spouses, and his 27 grandchildren. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rockville, MN.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN.

John was born in St. Cloud, MN to Louie and Elisabeth (Betty Bidinger) Gross. He married Suzanne Maselter July 18, 1981, in Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, Rockville, MN.

John was raised on a farm in Rockville with his nine siblings. He married his high school sweetheart. John worked at Maselter Cabinets for many years and then moved to Florida where he continued to work for Maselter Cabinets. John and Suzanne spent 11 years in Florida before moving back to Minnesota where he started his own cabinet business. He enjoyed walking in the woods, fishing, and hunting. John loved the holiday when all the family would get together. Family campouts were his favorite. He would always hide treats in the shop refrigerator for the grandkids. John also looked forward to his brothers time for the “Bundy” weekends. His legacy was his family and that was his pride and joy. John would always have a smirk on his face, and he would do anything for anyone. He was patient, kind, and had a gentle soul. He was loved by everyone. His family knew him as “the man, the myth, the legend.”

Survivors include his wife, Suzanne; children, Amanda (Nick) Filla, Ashley (Aaron) Burg, Jacob (Tina) Gross, Angela Gross, Alecia (Delchamps) Kabore, Amy (Mike) Current, Nicholas Gross; siblings, Steve Gross, Mike (Cherie) Gross, Mark (Donna) Gross, Tom (Jean) Gross, Tim (Jodi) Gross, Mary (Todd) Pfannenstein, Pat (Lori) Gross, Bob (Sheri) Gross, Jenny (Jay) Schneider; grandchildren, Emily, Sydney, Hailey, Zoey, Izzy, Alex, Charlotte, Ben, Elizabeth, Adien, Audrina, Avery, Amery, Abram, Carter, Maggie, Levi, Blake, Noah, Thea, Zola, Zaila, Zaden, Zanna, Liam, Johnny and one more on the way.

He was preceded in death by his father, Louie Gross; father-in-law, Aloyisus Maselter; brother-in-law, Jim Merten.