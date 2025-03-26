John Hammond Bradshaw III, 89, Eden Valley

October 27, 1935 - March 23, 2025

A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 5, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for John Hammond Bradshaw III, age 89, who passed away at his home on Sunday, March 23, 2025. Rev. Donald Wagner will officiate and private burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in Eden Valley. Visitation will be following the service until 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 5, 2025 at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

John was born October 27, 1935 in Orange, NJ to John Hammond Bradshaw II and Laura Ottis. He married Joan Countryman on March 3, 1962 in Reno, NV. He established Bradshaw Construction. John graduated from the University of Minnesota Law School with a Doctorate of Law June 10, 1967, passed the Bar in 1968, and on August 5, 1971 the U.S. Supreme Court granted that he could argue cases before them. He opened his own law firm in Eden Valley in 1972. He established Bradshaw and Bryant in 1994 and worked there until 2024. John enjoyed fishing, hunting, and riding his motorcycle.

John is survived by his sons and daughter, Jeff (Rachel) Bradshaw of Eden Valley, Laura (Kurt) Kremers of St. Cloud, and Ben (Jayme) Bradshaw of Pontiac, IL; grandchildren, Eric, Ryan, Daniel, Greg, Reiner, Karl, and Gerhard; sister, Barbara Kittridge of Marblehead, MA; and brother, Dr. William “Bill” (Dr. Chris) Bradshaw Ph.D of Eugene, OR. He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Joan in 2011.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley.