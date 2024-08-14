John Gray Jr., 76, St. Cloud

June 29, 1948 - August 9, 2024

Grave side services with full military honors will be 11:00AM Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls for John Gray Jr. age 76 of St. Cloud who passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones Friday August 9, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

John was born June 29, 1948 at Marinette General Hospital in Wisconsin to John & Ethel (Pichette) Gray Sr. He was drafted to the Vietnam War Artillery in 1967 & 1968 being the 5th Battalion and 22nd Artillery Vietnam. He served his country in the United States Military from January 11, 1967 to January 1, 1970. He was honorably discharged from the US Army on January 1, 1973. He married Dianne Weiss on February 27, 2009 in St. Cloud. John received many medals and badges including National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Sharp Shooter (riffle m-14), Marksman (riffle m-16). He worked in Maintenance at the VA Medical Center for 17 years and worked at St. John’s University for 30 years until his retirement in September of 2014. He enjoyed native history such as wood carving, brain tanning & making dream catchers, 1950's music of Elvis & Johnny Cash etc., and watching old western movies. He was creative and enjoyed nature, camping, fishing, gardening, yard work, cooking and grilling. John was patient and humble with a corky sense of humor. He was a caregiver to many. He loved his daughters and grandchild dearly.

He is survived by his wife Dianne of St. Cloud; daughters, Rebecca Gray of St. Cloud; Jessica (Scott) Baker of Royalton; grandchildren, Kayla, Michael (Abigail), step children, Andy, Less, Dale Benjamin, great grandchildren, Grayson, Korin, Rowan, and Waylon, step grandchildren, Hannah, Blake, Brenna, Ian, Vance, Molly, brothers and sister, Mike (Dawn) Gray, Donna (Gary) Bottkol, Jim (Joan), Jeff (Valarie), niece, Roni.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Barb Beyers, and grandson, Brandon.