August 3, 1990 - July 18, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for John M. Gans, age 34, who passed away Friday, July 18, 2025. Rev. Thomas Knoblach and Rev. Doug Liebsch will officiate and private family burial will be at Annunciation Cemetery, Mayhew Lake. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, August 1, 2025 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and one hour prior to services at the church in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

John was born August 30, 1990 in St. Cloud to James and Cynthia (Kennedy) Gans. He graduated from Sauk Rapids/Rice High School in 2009 and was named athlete of the year and was awarded individual Academic All State in 2008. He graduated from St. John’s University in 2012 with Bachelors of Arts and was awarded Academic All Conference in football and stayed on as an Assistant Coach. He was a member of National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society. In 2017 he graduated from Concordia University in St. Paul with a Master of Arts. He married Amy Bechtold on June 17, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. In 2021, he graduated from Southwest Minnesota State University with a Master of Science. He taught 7th & 8th grade math at Sauk Rapids Rice Middle School, was a coach for the middle school football team and the head coach for the varsity golf team. John also worked for Unique Movers and Brenny Cabinets. He loved to be outdoors golfing, hunting, playing football and running with his dog, Sam. John loved spending time with his family, especially his children. He was a caring man with a big heart who always put others first.

John is survived by his parents, James and Cynthia of Rice; wife, Amy of Sauk Rapids; children, Beckett and Janey of Sauk Rapids; siblings, Paul (Ellen) of Edina, Peter (Heather Zabel) of Sauk Rapids, Maria (Derek) Anderson of Blaine and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by, his grandparents, John and Muriel Gans and Louis and Adelaide Kennedy; infant brother, James and aunts and uncles.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers for the education of his children.

In honor of John, please wear your favorite sports attire. (High School, College or Pro)