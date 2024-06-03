John G. Cook, 97, Minnetonka

June 20, 1926 - May 31, 2024

attachment-John Cook loading...

Funeral Services for John G. Cook, 97, of Minnetonka, will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville. John passed away peacefully on May 31, 2024 at the Maple Grove Hospital in Maple Grove. Burial will take place in the Paynesville Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Thursday.

John was born June 20, 1926 in Manannah, MN to John R. and Evelyn V. (Almquist) Cook. He grew up in Manannah working on a farm, general store and in the tavern his dad built. He graduated from Litchfield High School at age 16. He joined the U.S. Navy at 18 and served during WWII from 1944-1946 as a radioman on a destroyer in the Pacific.

After returning home, he attended Minnesota Business School for Business Administration and Commercial Law. He married Lois Haines of Paynesville in 1947. They welcomed two daughters into the world, lived in Richfield a few years before relocating to Minnetonka where he lived for the last 65 years.

John worked with several different companies over his career as a Treasurer, Director, Controller and trouble shooter. He spent two months in Ethiopia investigating the feasibility of a business venture for a group of investors. He was a meticulous record keeper and able to make good business decisions for those he helped.

While working for an architect firm that built Metropolitan Stadium, he had access to Vikings tickets that eventually became his. He and his wife were among the first faithful tailgaters at the games. He loved watching football at any time. He also loved hunting, fishing, bowling, working outside around the yard and spending time with their good friends the Betty and Dave Strate family.

Above all he was a devoted family man. He was always there for his family whenever we needed some guidance or help. He will be greatly missed.

John is survived by his daughters Lynne (Don) Carlson of Crystal and Kathy Cook of Big Lake, grandson David (Kelly) Carlson and great grandson Drew Carlson.

Preceding John in death was his wife of 57 years, Lois (Haines) Cook, his parents, and grandson Jeffrey Carlson.