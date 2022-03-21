John F. Stiegel, 86, St. Cloud

July 8, 1935 - March 18, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 26 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for John Francis Stiegel, 86, who passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at St. Benedict's Center. Father LeRoy Scheierl will officiate, and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 4:30 PM-7:30 PM on Friday, March 25, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and an hour before the service at the church on Saturday.

On July 8, 1935, John was born in Little Falls, MN, to Joseph and Bernadine (Randall) Stiegel. He married Mary Lou Steffl on August 27, 1956, in Assumption Catholic Church in Callaway. John served his country in the Army, Company D, 20th US Infantry, and was selected as one of the top ten men in his organization. After his military service, he returned to complete a bachelor's degree in business from St. Cloud State College. The couple lived in Brooklyn Center, then later moved to St. Cloud in 1964, where John worked in sales for Litton Monroe Companies. Later on in his career, John sold real estate for Jim Miller Companies and Castle Realty.

After his retirement, he helped Mary Lou deliver Meals on Wheels. In his life, he was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Waite Park Moose Club, and the St. Cloud Elks. In his younger years, John loved to be outside and would often be seen outdoors with his children and neighborhood kids playing football, softball, or throwing a baseball. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons and friends. John loved playing golf with friends in a league and helped volunteer at the Collins Charity Golf Tournament at Wapicada Golf Club for many years. He also enjoyed bowling, racquetball, and playing cards, especially bridge and cribbage. He enjoyed socializing with his relatives and friends, and you could always count on a laugh from him. John, with his wife, Mary Lou, enjoyed monthly get-togethers with friends in later years. They enjoyed summer and warm fall days on the backyard patio, traveling, and spending holidays surrounded by their many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

John is survived by his children; Mark Joseph (Mary) of St. Cloud, Jonelle Betz of St. Cloud, Jacqueline (Norman) Campbell of Calgary, Alberta Canada, Paul F. (Laura) of St. Cloud, Jean (Kevin) Harthan of Sartell, Andrew (Kirsten) of Sauk Rapids, James (Karen) of Maricopa, AZ, and daughter-in-law Heidi Stiegel of Sauk Rapids, sister Phyliss of Little Falls, MN 19 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.

He was recently preceded in death by his loving and caring wife, Mary Lou, parents, son Steven J. Stiegel in 2014, siblings; Bernadine and Joseph.

The family would like to thank the staff at the VA Hospital, St. Benedict's Senior Community, and Centra Care Hospice for their loving care and compassion for John.