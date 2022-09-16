John F. Grobe, 72, St. Joseph

Feburary 2, 1950 - September 15, 2022

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at the Saint John’s Abbey Church in Collegeville for John F. Grobe, age 72, of St. Joseph, who passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Nickolas Kleespie, O.S.B. will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Saint John’s Abbey Cemetery Columbarium in Collegeville. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the Saint John’s Abbey Church in Collegeville.

Born the second child of Mildred and Fred Grobe, John grew up in Minneapolis receiving his BA from Saint John’s University and MBA from the University of St. Thomas. While he spent his career in administration, his real passions lay in raising his family, mentoring others and working with his hands. Active and upbeat until the day he suffered a massive stroke, John died surrounded by his family. He was a true “people” person, ready to strike up a conversation with anyone he came across.

He will be missed by many, especially his wife, of 46 years, Joan; children, Sam (Lara), Genevieve, Ben (Joanne) and Fr. Lew O.S.B.; granddaughters, Zoe and Sophie; and sister, Joanne (Larry) Sandberg.

Memorials can be made to Saint John’s Abbey.