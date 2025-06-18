John Edward Shosted, 83, Cold Spring

February 14, 1942 - June 15, 2025

John Edward Shosted passed away on Sunday, June 15th, at the age of 83. After over a year of declining health due to dementia, he died peacefully at home with his loving family by his side.

John was born on February 14, 1942, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to John Lester and Helen (Johnson) Shosted. He was a graduate of Washburn High School and St. Cloud State University and served in the Minnesota Army National Guard. He had an entrepreneurial and adventurous spirit and enjoyed owning and operating a variety of small businesses during his professional life, but his favorite job by far was being a dairy farmer. He definitely had the heart of a farmer.

John was a dedicated family man and a people person who enjoyed making friends with everyone who crossed his path. His favorite hobbies included golfing, fishing, camping, and enjoying "happy hour" with family and friends. His kindness, generosity, and love for his family will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew him.

John is survived by his loving wife, Carol; children, Traci (Keith) Massmann, Heidi (Kibi) Kutz, Scott (Sara) Shosted; grandchildren, Avery and Ashton Shosted, Drew Massmann, and Charlie Kutz; sister, Jean Eubank; and nephews, Josh (Kaye) Eubank and Eric Shosted. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Jim.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cold Spring, MN, with a visitation from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to CentraCare Hospice in gratitude for the exceptional care they provided John.