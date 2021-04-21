John E. “Jack” Kellner, 89, St. Joseph

June 14, 1931 – April 19, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m., Friday, April 23, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for John “Jack” Kellner, age 89, who died Monday at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center surrounded by his family. All those attending the services must wear a mask and maintain social distance. The service will be live streamed on the church’s website www.christcatholic.com.

A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday in the church Narthex.

Jack was born on June 14, 1931 in Collegeville Township to Leonard and Katherine (Neis) Kellner, he was the youngest of thirteen children. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959. He married Darlene Thielen on February 24, 1960 in Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley, MN. Jack and Darlene settled and raised their family in Cold Spring. He worked for Anderson Trucking as an Auto Body Mechanic and later for Cold Spring Granite Bronze until his retirement in 1993. In 1999, Jack and Darlene built and moved to their retirement home in St. Joseph.

Jack had a gift for wood working—it was a hobby he enjoyed all of his life. He created numerous pieces for family and friends that will be cherished for generations to come.

Jack also loved traveling, sailing, boating, fishing, camping, and gardening. He especially enjoyed celebrating the Fourth of July on Big Fish Lake with family and friends.

Jack will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who always put his family first. He will be missed by all who loved him. He was a member of St. Boniface Parish.

Survivors include his wife, Darlene; children, David (Bonnie), Jeff (Jane), Brian (Lisa), Julie (Dave) Seitz, Tom, Kristi (Pete) Remus; sister, Dorothy Nathan; 6 grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren and 8 step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Keith; granddaughter, Elizabeth; step-grandson, Shane; siblings, Leonard Jr., Olive Maile, Edward, Clara Drontle, Rose Hilsgen, Walter, Imelda King, Roman, Helen Ahlstrom, Marcus, and Marian Dietman.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Cloud VA Health Care System Online at:

https://www.pay.gov/public/form/start/50797090/

(Please select culture/change hospice program)

Or by mail, make checks payable to “St. Cloud VA Health Care System” (Please put GPF #6604 in memo line for culture/hospice program).

Mail to:

Voluntary Service (CD 135)

4801 Veterans Drive

St. Cloud MN 56303

A special “Thank You” to the staff in Building 50 of the St. Cloud VA Medical Center for their kind and loving care given to Jack.