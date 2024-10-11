John E. Anderson, 76, Ely/Sartell

December 13, 1947 - October 6, 2024

attachment-John Anderson loading...

John E. Anderson, 76, died Sunday, October 6, 2024, at Cherrywood Advanced Living in St. Cloud, MN, with his wife, Lee, by his side. A celebration of John’s life will take place at Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell, MN, on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 1:00 PM with Pastor Jeff Sackett and Pastor Russ Britton officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, MN.

John was born in Virginia, MN, to John A. and Eleanor (Berg) Anderson. He spent his childhood on the east end of beautiful Burntside Lake at Echo Trail Lodge, enjoying the lake and the outdoors with his brothers, cousins, and the many resort guests who became lifelong friends. He graduated from Ely Memorial High School in 1966. John attended Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN, where he met Lee Blanc, whom he married on campus on May 29, 1970, two days prior to his graduation. Together, they made their home and raised their three boys JD, Brad, and Marty in Ely, MN, where John was a mathematics teacher, coach of numerous activities, and the Athletic Director at Ely Memorial High School. While in Ely, John was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church, and more recently, John was a member of Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell, MN. Throughout his life, John was also a proud member of the Bois Forte Band of Ojibwe.

In 1990, John and Lee purchased Anderson’s Resort on Burntside Lake in Ely to carry on the family tradition of hosting families in the north woods. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, and waterskiing at the lake. John loved hockey and was an avid Minnesota sports fan. He especially loved his boys, his grandchildren, Gustavus, the University of Minnesota, and Burntside Lake.

John is survived by his wife, Lee of Sartell/Ely; sons, John “J.D.” (Holly) Anderson of Sartell, Brad (Gina) Anderson of Eveleth, and Marty (Stacy) Anderson of Sartell; brothers, Rick (Polly) Anderson of Ely, Dan (Lucy) Anderson of Cloquet, and Robert (Marilyn Heiman) Anderson of Alaska; sister-in-law, Jill Anderson of Farmington; and grandchildren, Buddy, Alexa, Connor, Cally, Brady, John, Gavin, and Gracie. John was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mark.

The Anderson family is grateful for the compassionate and wonderful care shown to John from everyone at Visiting Angels, Good Shepherd Community, St. Croix Hospice, and Cherrywood Advanced Living. The family requests that memorials be sent to Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell.