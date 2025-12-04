ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The music of John Denver will be featured during a special church service this Sunday in downtown St. Cloud. Dennis Warner's 11th annual John Denver Service starts at 10:00 a.m. in the Lahr Block at 601 West St. Germain Street.

John Denver's music is very spiritual, very nature-oriented, positive music; it just makes people feel good. He's definitely one of my early influences in music, having seen him right here in St. Cloud back in 1970 at Halenbeck Hall.

Warner says he likes to feature a variety of Denver's songs when he does his tribute show.

We'd get run out of town if we did a John Denver tribute and didn't do "Take Me Home, Country Roads", so we always do that every year, and the others just kind of rotate around.

Warner's guest performers include: Allen Brisse (guitar/vocals), Angie Trulson (vocals), Cristina Seaborn (violin/piano), Diane Casey, DK Kennedy (percussion), Faye Lange (bass), Pat Curto (vocals), and Rebecca Telfair (vocals).

The Unity Spiritual Center asks you to bring a donation of socks and mittens for people who are homeless. After the service, you can stay for lunch and desserts.

Warner is in his 41st year of touring as a full-time musician.

He's a singer/songwriter who is currently working on his 12th album. He's planning to have an album release party in April here in St. Cloud.

He's also in his 9th printing of a book titled "Beads On One String", which St. Cloud State University helped create a curriculum for elementary schools 20 years ago.

Warner has performed in all 50 states, as well as in venues around the world. He's performed in concert at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. He's also been featured on PBS's "Backroads".