John Deere Introduces First Autonomous Tractor

UNDATED -- John Deere is introducing its first autonomous tractor. The company put on an hour-long, multi-media presentation Tuesday in Iowa, showing off the tractor that'll be available later this year.

Farmers can operate and monitor the tractor from their smartphone, tablet or computer.

Doug Nimz, a corn and soybean farmer from Minnesota, was part of the presentation.

The thing that excites me the most about autonomy is not being locked in the tractor cab all day. It will just allow me to run my business better because I can just pay closer attention to other tasks

Nimz says farmers are traditional as a rule, but he believes they'll soon accept autonomous tractors.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.