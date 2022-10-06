John “Dale” Dunham, 86, Princeton

April 6, 1936 - October 4, 2022

John “Dale” Dunham, age 86 of Princeton, MN, passed away on October 4, 2022, at Meadows on Fairview in Wyoming, MN. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Princeton. Pastor Mike Pancoast will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be at a later date in Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton.

John Dale Dunham was born April 6, 1936, in Marshall, MN, the second of four sons to Lorne K. “Bob” Dunham and Iva E. (Hill) Dunham. In 1949 the family moved to St. Louis Park and then to Mason City, IA, where Dale graduated in 1955.

In August 1955 Dale joined the Air Force and was discharged in 1963.

While stationed in Reno, NV, Dale met Patricia A. Riley in December 1956. They married on May 25, 1957. In August 1960 their purpose in life (Kathy) was born while stationed in Minot, ND.

Pat and Dale bought their first home in Princeton, MN, and moved in over the 4th of July weekend 1966. While on an evening walk, they met Eldon and Myrna Kobbervig and after this conversation agreed to take a position on the Public Utilities staff in the generation plant under the supervision of Harold Steppuhn. Dale always said that Harold was the smartest and most common a person he ever knew.

In the early 70s Pat and Dale bought the Sears Catalog Store from Roger Cartwright. In 1990 Sears decided to close their catalog operations, and Dale returned to the Utility to supervise generation. While in that position and the announcement that Harold was retiring as General Manager, the commission offered the position to Dale. He held the job until retiring in April 2002.

In 2003 Dale was hired by Tom Williams as a Director’s Assistant for Williams-Hanson-Kaun Funeral Homes. The business eventually became Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes under the direction of Doug and Debbie Dingmann, who are now full owners. Dale always said this was his finest job with total satisfaction in all aspects.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Clifford and Ruth Riley; daughter, Kathy; brothers, David and Gary; and sister-in-law, Pat Riley.

Dale is survived by his wife of 65 years, Pat; brother, Lorne (Carol) of College Station, TX; sisters-in-law, Susan of White Bear Lake and Geraldine of Lake Villa, IL; brother-in-law, Robert (Bob) Riley of Bloomington; son-in-law, Gary Breseman of St. Michael; grandsons, Chris (Katie) Powers of Hugo and Jon Powers of Columbia Heights; granddaughters, Corey Breseman of St. Michael and Jenna Breseman of Orlando, FL; and many friends and relatives.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church, Princeton (Endowment Fund) or Princeton Lions Club (LCIF).