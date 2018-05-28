John D. Munsinger, 90, St. Cloud

April 15, 1928 - May 24, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:30PM on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for John D. Munsinger, age 90, of St. Cloud who passed away on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud. Rev. LeRoy Scheierl will officiate and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4-7PM on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud and one hour prior to the services at church on Wednesdsay. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

John was born April 15, 1928 in St. Cloud to Joseph and Angeline (Nierengarten) Munsinger. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy during World War II and the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was also involved in Signal Corps from 1951 - 1953, training service personnel in communications. John married Jean Tenvoorde on June 9, 1956 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud. He was employed with Northwest Bell from 1947 until his retirement in 1986. John was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church where he served as an usher and a collections counter for 40 years. John was also a member of St. Cloud VFW #4847 and Fraternal Order of Eagles #622. He enjoyed hunting, fishing with his sons, trips to the casino, Wednesday morning coffee with friends, flower gardening and working on his home. John was caring, sentimental, and hardworking and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

John is survived by his wife, Jean; children, Patty (John) Scott of St. Cloud, Mike (Teri Recht) of Harris, Kym (Wayne) Daffer of Leawood, KS, Tom of Zumbrota; sister, Mary Mollica of Manawa, WI; six grandchildren and one great grandson.

He is preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Peter; siblings, Lucretia Galvan, Margaret Hollenorst, Gordon Munsinger, Elaine Hernandez, and Evelyn Bombardier.

John’s family would like to thank the kind and compassionate staff of CentraCare Hospice, VA Medical Center, and Senior Linkage.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the above organizations that gently cared for John and his family.