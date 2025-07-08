June 29, 1965 – July 4, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for John D. Clemen, age 60, who died Friday, July 4, 2025, at Quiet Oaks Hospice surrounded by family after a short battle with Glioblastoma a form of brain cancer. Burial will be in St. Bridget’s parish cemetery, De Graff, MN. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 9:00-10:45 a.m. in the church gathering space prior to the service.

John was born on June 29, 1965, in Benson, MN to Edward and Arlene (Suter) Clemen. He graduated from Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (KMS) High School. John was a technician for CenturyLink. He met his wife, Brenda Gertken, while volunteering in 2006. John and Brenda were married on December 6, 2008, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Eagan, MN. For the past five years they have lived in Prescott, AZ. He loved riding his motorcycle, traveling and seeing our beautiful world. John enjoyed fishing and playing games, especially Swoop and Carbles.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda; siblings, Bill (Kathy) Clemen, Merina Marotzke, Virginia (Kent) Siefkes, Tom (Sue) Clemen, Rick (Diane) Clemen, Lisa Clemen and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Wayne Marotzke and nephew, Travis Marotzke.