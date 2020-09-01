John C. Wahlquist, 76, Stanchfield

June 22, 1944 - August 30, 2020

John C. Wahlquist passed away on August 30, 2020, at the Elim Home in Princeton, MN. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, September 3 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton, with visitation one hour prior to the service from 12:00 – 1:00 PM. Burial will be held at 12:30 PM on Wednesday, September 9 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in St. Paul.

John Charles Wahlquist was born on June 22, 1944, to William and Virginia (Epley) Wahlquist in St. Paul. He graduated from New Richmond Senior High School in Wisconsin and went on to complete more schooling at a technical college in Eau Claire. John served his country honorably in the United States Air Force where he met his sweetheart, Waldtraud Erika Reich, while he was stationed in Germany. They were joined together in marriage on October 10, 1969, in Grafenwöhr, Germany. They were later stationed in the United States where they raised their family.

John enjoyed photography and worked in commercial and wedding photography for many years. He also taught photography at Hennepin Technical College where he enjoyed teaching students. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting guns, and being in nature. He loved his dogs and held a special place in his heart for his rottweiler, Max. Above all else, he will be known for being a jokester and a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him.

John is survived by his wife of 50 years, Waldtraud; son, John (Marie) Wahlquist of Stanchfield; step-daughter, Annette (Bala Krishnan) Perumbala of VA; grandchildren, Krishnan and Mira; sisters, Susan Wahlquist and Bonita Wahlquist both of New Richmond, WI; and nephew, Paul Wahlquist.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and step-son, Thomas Reich.