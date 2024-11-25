John A. Sirois, 63, Clear Lake

March 13, 1961 - November 21, 2024

Memorial Services will be at a later date for John A. Sirois, age 63, who passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

John was born March 13, 1961 in St. Paul, MN to Vern and Victoria (Bohnen) Sirois. He lived in Rogers and Becker most of his life and was the owner/operator of the Daytona Market in Osseo. John enjoyed gardening, yardwork, snowmobiling, and camping. He was kind and helpful.

Survivors include his lifelong partner, Dorothy Goldspring; children, Andrew (Nancy) Sirois, Robert (April) Sirois, Alex (Morgan) Adams, Samantha Goldspring, Macy Goldspring, Amy Crossland; brother, Thomas Sirois; sister, Michelle (Alan) Palmer; grandchildren, Conner, Emmett, Aurora, Weston, Anthony, Derek, Triniti, Maurissa, Jaxsen, and Aiden; and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.