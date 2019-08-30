Joey M. Waters, 41, New Brighton

February 8, 1978 - August 27, 2019

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell for Joey M. Waters, age 41, of New Brighton. Joey earned her wings on Tuesday, August 27. Pastor Jeff Sackett will preside. Visitation will begin after 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church in Sartell.

Joey was born February 8, 1978 in Duluth, MN to Kermit and Sharon (Zins) Waters. She graduated from Duluth Denfeld High School in 1996. She received her Bachelor of Science in Education from Moorhead State in 2000, and her Master of Science in Education in 2012 from the University of Minnesota and her Master Degree in Education Administration in 2014 from Moorhead State. While at Moorhead State she played volleyball and basketball. She went on to coach High School Girl’s Basketball at Osseo and Sauk Rapids High Schools. She also coached the AAU travel teams. She had finally reached her dream of becoming Vice Principal at Becker Intermediate School this July.

Joey is remembered for her love of travel, Duke University Basketball and the Minnesota Vikings.

Joey is survived by her mother Sharon (Tom) Olson of Sartell, siblings Chris (Brandon) Detlaff of Bismark, ND, Eric Olson of Sartell and Danielle Olson of Rogers, her father Kermit of AZ and many extended relatives and beloved friends.