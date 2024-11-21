Joel P. Morford, 61, St. Cloud

June 8, 1963 - November 19, 2024

Joel Peter Morford, aged 61, passed away on Tuesday November 19th, in St. Cloud Minnesota.

He was born on June 8th 1963, in St. Cloud Minnesota, to Raymond and Bonnie Morford.

Joel thrived on making others feel loved, welcomed, seen and heard. He loved making brownies and other treats for his neighbors, friends and family. Joel was always thinking of others and doing everything he could to make them smile. He shared a special bond with his grandchildren Amiyah and Zayden. They often said “I love you to the moon and back one centillion (1 followed by 303 zeroes) times”, or “so much that I can’t even say it!” Joel would do anything for the ones he loved and will be missed dearly.

He is survived by his mother Bonnie, his children, Amber, Kalika and Jesse, his sister Julie (John) Stenger, his brother Jerry (Michelle) Morford; his grandchildren, nieces, nephews & cousins. He is preceded in death by his son Nicholas, his father Raymond, his grandparents and many aunts and uncles.

Family and friends are invited to the East Side VFW, from 1pm to 4pm on Friday, November 22nd, to reminisce and honor the life of Joel.