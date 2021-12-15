Jody M. Trovall, 58, Clear Lake

October 14, 1963 - December 12, 2021

We grieve the loss of Jody (Sandt) Trovall who passed away on Sunday, December 12 after a 9-month battle with bladder cancer. A private family ceremony will be held at Rejoice Lutheran in Clearwater on Thursday, December 16. All are invited to gather together for the thing called her life, a Prince party to celebrate Jody, on Saturday, January 8 at 7 p.m. at Carousell Works in Big Lake. Masks will be required. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to Terebinth Refuge.

Jody was born on October 14, 1963 in Estherville, IA to Barbara and David Sandt. She was raised in Minneapolis, MN. Her early years were filled with all the excitement you’d imagine of a young woman at the heart and height of the Minneapolis Sound. In 1986 she met and married Deron Trovall, and moved to Becker, MN.

Jody was an artist, mentor, and matriarch. Stubborn and loyal, she was always someone you could come to for truth, compassion and acceptance. Regardless of who you were or what decisions you made, Jody would fight for you. This was especially apparent in her community work, where she sought out working with teens. She taught kid’s art classes at Becker Community Center, worked as a hall monitor at the Jr. High School, and volunteered in youth ministry at Rejoice Lutheran in Clearwater, and Grace Lutheran in Becker. As her children grew, she focused her creativity into opening Interior View - Window Fashions and Design, to help people create inviting spaces incorporating new and reused materials.

After years of thinking her kids would never give her grandkids, the last five years she found her house and time full with a growing family. Her last years were spent taking older grandkids to art shows and theater and watching the little ones every chance she got. Whenever possible, she spent time traveling across the country and to Mexico, having new experiences.

She is preceded in death by her father David Sandt and survived by her husband, Deron Trovall, mother and stepfather, Barbara and Lester Wood, children Brieanna (Tauraen) and Isaiah (Lyla). She was Nana to five grandchildren in whom she took immense pride - Charmaine, Jordan, Carson, Jack, and Walker as well as her Goddaughter, Olive. She is also survived by her beloved dogs Betty and Lucy. A special thank you too Ron and Maggie Thiessen for all of their love and support through the dying process and for all of the community who helped Jody and the Trovall Family these past months.