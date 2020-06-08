Joanne R. Zistl, 89, St. Stephen

September 10, 1930 - June 5, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 12, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole for Joanne R. Zistl who passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at The Pillars Hospice Facility in Oakdale. Rev. Eugene Doyle will officiate and burial will be at the St. Stephen Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church in Opole. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Joanne Roselyn Zistl was born on September 10, 1930 in Rice, MN to Leo and Rose (Gottwalt) Popp. After high school, Joanne she became a Franciscian Sister in Little Falls for 20 years. During that time, she traveled around the United States helping spread the word of God and assist those who were less fortunate.

After leaving the convent, she moved to St. Paul where she met the love of her life, Adolf “Adi” Zistl. They were united in marriage on September 22, 1973 at the St. Paul Cathedral. Together, they raised their daughter, Karla. Joanne worked many years as a dietician and owned her own home based seamstress business before retirement. Joanne and Adi moved to St. Stephen after they retired and was a member of the St. Stephens Catholic Church. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, baking, and entertaining. She was generous with her time and talents. Joanne was the most fulfilled and happy when she was helping others.

Survivors include, her husband, Adolf of Woodbury; daughter Karla (Jason) Goff of Woodbury; grandson, Dylan Goff of Woodbury; and siblings, Johnelle Novak of Foley and Harold Popp of Daytona, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Leona Kasella, Roman Popp, Marian Kasella, Sr. LeRose OSF, Arthur Popp, Elmer Popp, Rita Kloss, Robert Popp, Correen Garner, Ernest Popp, Roselyn Huver, Marvin Popp, Willie Popp and infant brother, Leo Victor John.

The family asks everyone attending the services to please wear a mask.