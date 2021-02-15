Joanne L. “Joan” Supan, 77, St. Joseph

September 7, 1943 - February 12, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 Noon on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Joanne L. “Joan” Supan, age 77, of St. Joseph. Joan passed away peacefully on February 12 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in St. Joseph. Visitation will be private for family only.

Joan was born September 7, 1943 in St. Cloud to Ed and Margaret (Gregory) Steman. She married Ed Supan on September 2, 1963 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. She worked at the College of St. Benedict for many years. To her grandchildren she was known as Nana and she especially enjoyed family get-togethers and celebrations. She was a long-time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Joan is survived by her daughters Mary Jo (Wayne) Luethmers of Prior Lake, Michelle (Ed) Shanks of Farmington, and Tammy Mahony of Edina, grandchildren Megan (Jon) Timmerman and Brittany (fiancé Nick Vanek) Luethmers, Cameron, Courtney and Christopher Shanks and Connor and Kieran Mahony, and sisters Evelyn (Joe) Weirens, Elaine Jost, Patricia Fitzharris, Betty Struzyk and Sue DeChambeau.

Preceding Joan in death were her parents, husband Ed (2012) and granddaughter Angel Jo, sister Geri and infant sister Renee.

