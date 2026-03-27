February 16, 1945 - March 24, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 30, 2026, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN, for JoAnn Evelyn Schreiner, age 81. Burial will be in the parish cemetery at a later date. The service will be livestreamed at www.christcatholic.com.

A visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m., Sunday, March 29th at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN. Visitation will continue Monday from 9:00-10:15 a.m. at the funeral home.

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, JoAnn Evelyn Schreiner, 81, passed away on March 24, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital, following a life richly lived in faith, family, friendship and good fun. JoAnn was fierce, feisty, hardworking, creative, and confident. She spoke with conviction and loved deeply, even when opinions differed. JoAnn was a connector, who welcomed all to her home, table, and the community.

JoAnn Linn was born on February 16, 1945, on the family farm in Watkins, Minnesota, to Ervin and Louise (Hommerding) Linn. She enjoyed all the adventure, laughter and mischief that came with being the fifth of nine children—Eileen (Max), Ralph (Theresia), Clarence (Marion), +Richard (Ann), +Loren (Betty), Lucy (+Vern), Roger (Neva), and Gary (Teresa). Never taking each other for granted, the siblings supported one another and celebrated together through all of life's ups and downs.

She graduated in 1963 from Saint Boniface High School in Cold Spring. Following graduation, JoAnn had various jobs: helping on the family farm, working at local businesses, and operating a small in-home daycare.

On May 30, 1966, she married the love of her life, Reynold “Ray” Schreiner at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church. Ray and JoAnn’s nearly 60-year marriage was unbreakable. It is difficult to imagine one without the other, they were inseparable. Faith and family always came first.

Through marriage, JoAnn gained not only in-laws but lifelong friends—Ralph (Judi), +Vern (Lucy), Marion (Elmer), Sy, and Dave. JoAnn and her sister Lucy married brothers, Ray and Vern, intertwining two families in a unique and enduring bond.

In 1976, JoAnn and Ray founded Ray’s Construction, Inc., where she wore many hats, including office manager, design consultant, bookkeeper, and vice president. Her dedication and strong work ethic were instrumental in sustaining the business for five decades. JoAnn and Ray’s mark can be seen in the many physical homes across Cold Spring, a community that brought her joy and pride.

Above all, JoAnn’s most cherished role was that of mother and caregiver. She lovingly raised four children—Jennifer (Nick) Ridgeway, +Gregg, Lynn (Matt Downs), and Dana (Eric Swan)—and found great joy in watching them grow and thrive. Her life was marked by generosity and selflessness, as she cared for her aging parents, her in-laws, and her son during his illness until his death in 2019.

JoAnn’s greatest joy came from her grandchildren—Emma (Austin), Stanley (Abby), Mary (Ethan), Kahle, Marisa, Calvin, Raea, Kylin, and Greer and great grandchildren- Layla and Henry—whom she loved spending time with and adored. She attended their school and sporting events, shared special traditions and family meals, and enjoyed everyday moments like playing, sledding, baking, reading stories, crafting, shopping and praying together. People often remarked that she had the energy of someone much younger than her actual years.

She was never one to miss out. If there was a gathering, she would be there. She adored spending time with friends and family (including 45 treasured nieces and nephews). JoAnn enjoyed coffee club with friends, golf, bowling league, water aerobics, cards (especially 500 and Euchre), board games, reading, and music. She knew how to have fun and bring people together. A creative and talented woman, she took pleasure in gardening, baking, painting, sewing, crocheting and dancing.

A devoted member of St. Boniface Parish, JoAnn volunteered in many ways over the years—assisting at the school, teaching religion, fundraising, delivering Meals on Wheels, cleaning the church, and greeting guests. She was a lifetime member of St. Boniface Church Christian Women.

JoAnn’s life was one of love, laughter, and unwavering generosity. She had a natural way of leading—full of energy, opinions, and heart. She embraced her family, her faith, her community, and the joy of everyday life with enthusiasm. She will be profoundly missed.