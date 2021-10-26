JoAnn J. Brown, 89, Sauk Rapids

February 5, 1932 - October 20, 2021

Our dear Mom, JoAnn Jane (Penners) Brown carried out the final days of her life here on earth with the same love, grace, and faith-enough-to-move-mountains that she lived her entire life.

Memorial Services are pending and will be at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for JoAnn, age 89, who passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Timothy Routh will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

JoAnn is survived by her children, Michael (Patsy Murphy) Brown of Bozeman, MT, Therese Larson of Anchorage, AK, and Thomas (Chanda) Brown of Waconia; grandchildren, Rachel Brown, Jesse (Sarah) Brown, Meghan (Derik) Larson, Christopher (Ashley) Larson, Joshua (Paige) Larson, Dylan (Chelsey) Brown, Madeline (Colton) Kroells; and great grandchildren, Bowman, Waylon, Deacon, Breckan, Adalynn, and Jax.

While we are now physically apart from our precious prayer warrior, we know she will be watching over each of us as we carry on our lives without her.

We are deeply appreciative of the amazing care provided to our Mom by the compassionate staffs of both the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home and especially CentraCare Hospice during her final days. We request that you consider donations to either of these incredible resources in lieu of flowers or other memorials.