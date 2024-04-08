JoAnn D. Stegura, 70, Palmer

May 30, 1953 - April 5, 2024

attachment-JoAnn Stegura loading...

Memorial services celebrating the life of JoAnn D. Stegura, 70, of Palmer will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater. JoAnn passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Friday, April 5, 2024 at home. Pastor Susan Debner will officiate. Burial will be private.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater and after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

JoAnn was born May 30, 1953 to the late Gilbert and Marie (Wieneke) Schmitz at home on their farm in Pearl Lake, MN. The middle of nine children, JoAnn attended Albany Parochial Elementary School and graduated from Albany High School. JoAnn married Jerry Stegura on November 17, 1973 and they had two daughters, Rebecca and Katie.

JoAnn and Jerry settled in Palmer, MN in 1979. JoAnn loved raising her family in this small community and generously offered her time volunteering with the Park Board, Palmer Softball and the annual Palmer Day.

Once her daughters were in elementary school, JoAnn attended Saint Cloud Technical College to become a dental assistant. She worked in the private sector for a few years, but soon took a job with the Saint Cloud VA, where she eventually ran the dental lab and retired after 24 years.

JoAnn was a proud grandmother to her two grandchildren, Alex and Taylor. She enjoyed gardening and completed a Master Gardener class through the University of Minnesota. She enjoyed fishing for walleye and sunfish with her husband and was an avid golfer.

Following their retirement, JoAnn and Jerry enjoyed spending time in Panama City, FL during the winter. JoAnn loved waking up oceanside, golfing and socializing at local restaurants.

Most recently, JoAnn was blessed to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary with close family and also watch her grandson play tuba in the University of Minnesota marching band.

Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, Jerry; daughter, Rebecca Detterline of Colorado, Katie (John) Janorschke of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Alex and Taylor Janorschke; and many relatives and friends.

A heartfelt thank you to St. Croix Hospice.

Memorials are preferred.