JoAnn Bridges, 88, Sartell

December 29, 1929 – August 16, 2018

JoAnn Bridges, age 88, of Sartell, MN, died on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at the First United Methodist Church, Sartell. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

JoAnn was born on December 29, 1929 in Des Moines, IA. She was raised in Knoxville, IA which is where she met and Married William Bridges on June 27, 1948. They lived in Knoxville until 1956 when they moved to St. Cloud. JoAnn was a member of First United Methodist Church where she was very active and involved. She was an inspiration to many through her kindness, generosity and compassion. JoAnn spent a great deal of time volunteering in the community and enjoyed cheering on her beloved Iowa Hawkeyes.

Survivors include her children Craig Bridges of Ramsey, MN, Risa (Larry) Bridges-Hall of Grantham, NH; sister Judy McKie, of Burlingame, CA; her loving cat, Sadie and many loving nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to First United Methodist Church or the charity of the donor’s choice.