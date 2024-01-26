Joan V. Lemke, 82, Richmond

October 3, 1941 - January 24, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Joan V. Lemke, age 82, who died Wednesday at her home surrounded by family. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

The visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, January 29, 2024, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond.

Joan was born in Richmond, MN to Aloys and Irene (Schulte) Hemmesch. She married Donald M. Lemke on July 30, 1960, in Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Richmond.

Joan enjoyed playing bingo, cards, scrabble, dominoes, watching Wheel of Fortune and spoiling Oliver. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Church and the American Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by her children, Karen (Bruno), Lisa (Bob) Leyendecker, Sandy (Rick) Mackedanz, Bill (Ginny), Michelle (Kyle) Evenson, Dawn (Mark) Osendorf; siblings, Jack (Fran), Howie, Jeff (Mary Lou), Rita Stanger, Dean (Michelle); in-laws, Renate Schaefer, Bev Hemmesch, Linus Metzger; 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald; daughter, Leslie; siblings, Edna Hemmesch, Rick Hemmesch, Norma Soschnik, Donald Hemmesch, Grace Archer, Mary Metzger, Les Hemmesch, Jane Klein; granddaughter, Kimberly Leyendecker and great grandson, Parker Thelen.