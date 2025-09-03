December 27, 1953 – August 30, 2025

Memorial Services celebrating the life of Joan M. Schramm, age 71, of St. Joseph will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 4, 2025 at Resurrection Lutheran Church in St. Joseph. Joan passed away on Saturday, August 30, 2025 at Quiet Oaks Hospice Home in St. Augusta. Pastor Sarah Larson will officiate. Burial of the urn will take place in St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in St. Joseph.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Thursday at the Church in St. Joseph. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Joan was born on December 27, 1953 in Wheaton, to Robert and Margaret (Crooks) Wieser. She graduated from Wheaton High School. Joan married Michael E. Schramm on October 24, 1988 at Resurrection Lutheran Church in St. Joseph. She was a teacher at Westwood Elementary in St. Cloud all her career. She was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church.

She enjoyed reading, visiting on the phone, and fishing. Joan especially loved the time spent with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Michael; sisters, Joyce Katlack of Otsego, and Elizabeth (Brian) Rinke of Wheaton; and brother, Stephen of Wheaton; and brother-in-law, Mike Larson of Wheaton; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Janice and Kathleen; brother, Reverend Stanley Wieser; and, brother-in-law Joe Katlack.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of Quiet Oaks Hospice Home for the compassionate care given to Joan during her stay.