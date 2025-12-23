July 11, 1933 – December 17, 2025

Via Foley Funeral Home Via Foley Funeral Home loading...

Joan Neyssen, age 92 of Foley passed away December 17, 2025 at The Gardens at Foley Nursing Center. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 PM, Saturday, January 10, 2026 at Mr. Jim's in Foley. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Joan Helen Neyssen was born July 11, 1933 in Milaca, Minnesota to Oscar and Helen (Studanski) Sweeter. She was the second of four children and lived in St. Cloud, east side, and graduated from Tech High School. In her younger years she worked at the Ballerina roller skating rink. She loved skating and there she met Harold Neyssen and they were married on June 23, 1951 at Salem Lutheran Church. The couple was married 71 years. Joan was a city girl-turned farmer and raised her family on a farm near Sauk Rapids. Later, they moved to a farm north of Ronneby where she continued to farm and raise her family. Eventually, Joan was hired as Deputy Treasurer of Benton County and worked for Helen Latterell and eventually was elected as the Benton County Treasurer, a position she held for 47 1/2 years, retiring at the age of 79. Joan loved to travel and was a true Elvis fan attending three of his concerts with her daughter, Rita. She even had a room where she collected many, many, many Elvis memorabilia. Joan was a great cook and enjoyed cooking for family, especially around the holidays. She loved shopping, diamonds, jewelry and anything that was red, hence her red hair. Joan accomplished many things in life, such as, Treasurer of the Year and also received the, A Woman in History award.

She is survived by her children: Tom, Foley; Rita, Foley; Greg (Mary), Rice, 4 grandchildren: Travis (Jami) Neyssen, Jodi Rauschendorfer, Molly Neyssen, Megan (Kyle) Hansen, great grandchildren: Brooke, Blake, Dani, Gabby, Maddie, Lola, Stella and Leo, brother, Lyle (Maggie), CA., and many nieces and nephews as well as an aunt, Elizabeth Johnson of Foley. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Harold, brother, Howard Sweeter, sister, Shirley Setten and a brother-in-law, Jerry Setten.

The family would like to thank Moments Hospice Care and the Memory Care staff at the Gardens at Foley for the outstanding care and compassion shown to Joan in her final days.