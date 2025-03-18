Joan M. Swan, 65, Sauk Rapids

April 15, 1959 - March 15, 2025

Joan Marie (Langer) Swan, age 65, of Sauk Rapids, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 15, at the St. Cloud Hospital, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and cherished memories.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 2:00 PM. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Visitation for relatives and friends will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. the same day at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

A private memorial service will be held for the family at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Waite Park, Minnesota.

Joan was born on April 15, 1959, to Donald and Rose (Schmit) Langer. She married Mark Swan on June 25, 1982 at St. Michaels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Joan worked for many years, as a para, for the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District, patiently assisting children with their daily needs. She found much joy in family gatherings, puzzles, scrapbooking, and trips to the casino. Above all, Joan treasured the time spent with her four children and eight beloved grandchildren. Joan embodied kindness in every way, consistently putting others before herself and always offering a helping hand whenever needed.

Joan is survived by her former spouse, Mark (Melanie) Swan; her children Nate (Jillian) Swan, Jen (Steve) Thompson, Kara (Nic) Johnson, and Daniel Swan; her grandchildren Rayna, Blaine, Crosby, Vienna, Finley, Mariah, Braya, and Tatum, her brother Jim Langer and sister Kelly (Keith) Nisson, and many nieces and nephews. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Rose Langer, and her sister Kim Anderson.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.